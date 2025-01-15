Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin scheme aims to construct 4.95 crore houses by March 2029

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin scheme aims to construct 4.95 crore houses by March 2029

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Ministry of Rural Development noted in a latest update that committed to achieving the goal of "Housing for All" through the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), implemented since 1st April 2016. The scheme aims to construct 4.95 crore houses by March 2029. The Union Cabinet has approved 2 crore additional houses under the new phase of PMAY-G, to be implemented from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29, with a financial outlay of Rs 3,06,137 crore. A 3.33 crore houses targeted, of which 3.23 crore houses have been sanctioned, and 2.69 crore houses have been completed. A total of Rs 2.37 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries since the scheme's launch.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 23,200; metal shares shine

Nifty trades above 23,200; metal shares shine

Minda Corp soars after partnering with Flash Electronics

Minda Corp soars after partnering with Flash Electronics

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 217 crore in Q3

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 217 crore in Q3

Minda Corp partners with Flash Electronics to expand presence in auto components industry

Minda Corp partners with Flash Electronics to expand presence in auto components industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon