Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corp partners with Flash Electronics to expand presence in auto components industry

Minda Corp partners with Flash Electronics to expand presence in auto components industry

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Minda Corporation said that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Flash Electronics to create the fastest growing EV platform in the country.

Both companies have a diversified, yet synergized, product portfolio where Minda Corporation is into Automotive body electronics and Flash is in automotive Engine and Powertrain electronics.

"This partnership going forward will create a synergetic and wide portfolio for both partners, the company stated.

Flash has been at the forefront in electricals and electronics for two and three-wheeler ICE specialising in ignition electricals and electronics.

Being among the early entrants in the field of EV powertrain, Flash is among the market leaders for motor, motor controllers, vehicle control units, etc. Flash has developed innovative solutions for electric powertrain, and would be soon launching the same for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

 

Also Read

Budget

Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Medtech industry calls for standard GST rate

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 76,750; Mid, Smallcap indices gain 1%, Realty, PSB lead

Delhi Congress, Delhi election

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE: Action must against those making fake Aadhar cards, says Congress leader

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi commissions INS Surat, Nilgiri, Vaghsheer in big boost for Navy

Protest, Mizoram Protest, FMR

Mizo group urges govt to reinstate FMR, revoke pass on Indo-Myanmar border

On the EV Side, MCL has developed products like battery chargers, DC-DC converters, power electronics products, battery telematics, etc.

"This move aligns with Minda Corporations long-term business strategy aimed at expanding our presence in the auto components industry as a complete systems solution provider and capturing a greater share of the fast-growing automotive segment in India," the company further said.

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan India presence and significant international footprint. It is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Allcargo Gati rises after total volume climbs to 113 kt in Dec'24

Allcargo Gati rises after total volume climbs to 113 kt in Dec'24

Benares Hotels rallies on reporting good Q3 numbers

Benares Hotels rallies on reporting good Q3 numbers

Shoppers Stop gains as Q3 PAT spurts 37% YoY to Rs 49 crore

Shoppers Stop gains as Q3 PAT spurts 37% YoY to Rs 49 crore

Sensex jumps 338 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex jumps 338 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon