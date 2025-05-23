Pradhin standalone net profit rises 450.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7671.76% to Rs 132.12 croreNet profit of Pradhin rose 450.85% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7671.76% to Rs 132.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 805.56% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7230.15% to Rs 337.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales132.121.70 7672 337.924.61 7230 OPM %2.04-1.76 -1.33-3.47 - PBDT4.480.72 522 6.760.66 924 PBT4.470.72 521 6.750.66 923 NP3.250.59 451 4.890.54 806
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content