Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.17% to Rs 19.48 croreNet Loss of Cosmo Ferrites reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.17% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 85.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.4825.69 -24 85.6697.76 -12 OPM %-0.266.62 -2.607.35 - PBDT-0.890.59 PL -1.542.55 PL PBT-2.06-0.64 -222 -6.21-2.31 -169 NP-1.55-0.52 -198 -5.66-1.98 -186
