Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aurum Proptech Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2025.

Aurum Proptech Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2025.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 30.04 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16388 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd crashed 9.65% to Rs 236.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12223 shares in the past one month.

 

Himatsingka Seide Ltd lost 9.34% to Rs 182.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd slipped 9.25% to Rs 300.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3730 shares in the past one month.

Northern Spirits Ltd pared 9.14% to Rs 210.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59361 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Wardwizard Innovations inks MoU with C4V for battery innovation

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Indices trade with steep losses; metal shares lose sheen

Mehai Tech hits record high after securing Rs 85-cr project in Bahrain

Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

