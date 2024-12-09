Praveg opens new resort at Damanganga, Silvassa

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Pravegannouncedtheopeningof PravegResortatDamanganga,Silvassa.

Dr. Vishnu Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, expressed his excitement at the inauguration: We are thrilled to announce the opening of Praveg Resort at Damanganga, Silvassa, from December 9, 2024. With its superb location, ecoconscious design, and blend of youthful and experiencedteammembers,thisresortisuniquelypositionedtoofferanunparalleledserviceto theguests.

PravegBeachResort,DamangangaislocatedinSilvassa,the capitaloftheUnionTerritoryofDadraandNagarHaveliandDamanandDiu.Situatednearthe Damanganga River, the property offers comfortable accommodations with essential amenities. Thepropertyfeatureswell maintained42room,aconferencehall,arestaurant,andpicturesque views of the surrounding greenery and the river. The property is known for its peaceful atmosphere,makingitafavoredstayforvisitorsseekingtranquility.Thepropertyisalsogoodfor budgetfriendlydestinationwedding.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

