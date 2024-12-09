Business Standard
REC Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 563.6, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.02% in last one year as compared to a 17.3% gain in NIFTY and a 16.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 563.6, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24630.25. The Sensex is at 81569.31, down 0.17%. REC Ltd has added around 6.67% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24703.7, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 564.95, up 0.82% on the day. REC Ltd is up 38.02% in last one year as compared to a 17.3% gain in NIFTY and a 16.94% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

