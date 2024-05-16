Premco Global consolidated net profit rises 59.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 27.40 croreNet profit of Premco Global rose 59.24% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.59% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 97.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
