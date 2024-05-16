NCC consolidated net profit rises 25.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.03% to Rs 6484.88 croreNet profit of NCC rose 25.31% to Rs 239.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.03% to Rs 6484.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4949.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.66% to Rs 710.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 609.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 20844.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15553.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
