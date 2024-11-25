Premier Energies Group receives orders worth Rs 1,087 cr

Premier Energies announced that its subsidiaries, Premier Energies Global Environment, Premier Energies International and Premier Energies Photovoltaic have received orders aggregating Rs 1,087 crore from 2 large independent power producers and one other customer. These orders include Rs 964 crore for solar modules and Rs 123 crore for solar cells. The supply of these modules is scheduled to commences from January 2025.
