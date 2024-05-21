Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 67.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 329.92% to Rs 21.41 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 46.73% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 148.90% to Rs 45.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 67.28% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 329.92% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.