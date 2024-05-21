Business Standard
Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 73.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 14.82 crore
Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 73.27% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.23% to Rs 20.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 55.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.8213.41 11 55.8853.78 4 OPM %38.3340.87 -39.5540.57 - PBDT7.476.05 23 30.3024.26 25 PBT6.404.70 36 25.4319.55 30 NP5.3219.90 -73 20.5431.23 -34
First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

