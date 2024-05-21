Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 73.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 14.82 croreNet profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 73.27% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.23% to Rs 20.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 55.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
