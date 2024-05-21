Business Standard
V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 216.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 1.04 crore
Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 216.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.61% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.040.56 86 3.122.49 25 OPM %21.157.14 -14.106.83 - PBDT0.260.09 189 0.620.45 38 PBT0.260.09 189 0.620.44 41 NP0.190.06 217 0.470.31 52
First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

