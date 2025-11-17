Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 88.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 218.50% to Rs 6.37 croreNet profit of Prerna Infrabuild rose 88.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 218.50% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.372.00 219 OPM %13.50-84.00 -PBDT1.200.17 606 PBT1.130.13 769 NP0.940.50 88
