Prestige Estates Projects acquires 62.5 acres prime land in Indirapuram Extension, NCR

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects announced its latest acquisition of 62.5 acres of prime land in Indirapuram Extension, NCR. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Prestige Group as it expands its footprint in the dynamic real estate market of NCR. The acquired land will be developed primarily as residential, complemented by education and retail aligning with Prestige Group's vision to create integrated urban communities that redefine modern living.
This project will be branded under the successful 'The Prestige City' format, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience in a large township with a seamless blend of residential, retail, school and recreational spaces. The cost of acquisition amounts to Rs 468 crore, along with a revenue share. The investment underscores Prestige Group's confidence in the potential of the NCR market and its long-term commitment to creating enduring value for stakeholders.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

