Japan Nikkei hits fresh record high

The BOJ and Fed policy announcements have given investors the green light to buy stocks again. Also, better corporate governance, emergence from deflation, and concerns about China has drawn money into Japan. The BOJ sees room for another hike this year, with market players viewing July or October as potential dates

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 72.77 points, or 0.18%, to finish at 40,888.43. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed up 17.01 points, 0.61%, to 2,813.22.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Overall nationwide consumer prices were up 2.8% on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. On a monthly basis, inflation was flat for the second straight month. Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 2.8% on year - also accelerated from 2% in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen fetched 151.43 per US dollar compared with 151.65 per US dollar in New York late Thursday.

Japan stock market finished at a record high for the second day in a row on Friday, 22 March 2024, as risk sentiments underpinned on tracking a fresh record closing high on Wall Street overnight, with yen's ongoing weakness against greenback bolstered exporters and some chip-related issues.