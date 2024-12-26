Business Standard

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slips 1.14%

Dec 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.5% over last one month compared to 3.65% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.58% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 1.14% today to trade at Rs 1731.35. The BSE Realty index is down 0.33% to quote at 8325.02. The index is up 3.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 1.03% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.62% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 36.89 % over last one year compared to the 9.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.5% over last one month compared to 3.65% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.58% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 207 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14018 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2072.75 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 967.1 on 19 Mar 2024.

 

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

