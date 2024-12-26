Hilltone Software & Gases standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.95% to Rs 2.07 croreNet profit of Hilltone Software & Gases rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.071.67 24 OPM %1.9310.78 -PBDT0.180.19 -5 PBT0.140.16 -13 NP0.110.09 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content