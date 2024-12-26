Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 09:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilltone Software & Gases standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Hilltone Software & Gases standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore

Net profit of Hilltone Software & Gases rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.071.67 24 OPM %1.9310.78 -PBDT0.180.19 -5 PBT0.140.16 -13 NP0.110.09 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates to flat start to domestic markets

GIFT Nifty indicates to flat start to domestic markets

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Bharat Forge, Ceigall India, Transport Corp of India.

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Bharat Forge, Ceigall India, Transport Corp of India.

J&K Bank appoints Amitava Chatterjee as MD & CEO

J&K Bank appoints Amitava Chatterjee as MD & CEO

HFCL inaugurates advance defence equipment manufacturing unit in Hosur

HFCL inaugurates advance defence equipment manufacturing unit in Hosur

Afcons wins Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Award 2024

Afcons wins Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Award 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon