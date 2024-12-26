Business Standard

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Bharat Forge, Ceigall India, Transport Corp of India.

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 26 December 2024.

Stocks to watch

Ultratech Cement signed has entered into Energy Supply agreement to acquire 26% equity shares of Clean Max Sapphire. The acquisition is for the purposes of meeting the companys green energy needs, optimising energy cost and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Bharat Forges board has approved infusion of funds of euro 39 million (345.58 crore) into Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH).

Ceigall Indias subsidiary, Ceigall Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway Private has executed concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

 

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has entered into slump sale agreement to sell chemical logistics business to TCI Chemical, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The sale has proposed to be done at Rs 45 crore.

Capital India Finances board has approved the sub division / split of 1 share having face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 8:36 AM IST

