Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.27% over last one month compared to 2.59% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 1.54% today to trade at Rs 1649.8. The BSE Realty index is up 0.72% to quote at 7160.98. The index is up 2.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.22% and DLF Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 14.01 % over last one year compared to the 0.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.27% over last one month compared to 2.59% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3043 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12952 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1971 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1048.3 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

