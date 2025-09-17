Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Sep 17 2025

In partnership with Suryodaya Small Finance

One 97 Communications has launched Paytm Postpaid as Credit Line on UPI, powered by NPCI, in partnership with Suryodaya Small Finance Bank. This innovation enables consumers with instant short-term credit and offers the convenience of Spend Now, Pay Next Month'.

With Paytm Postpaid, consumers can now make payments using a credit line on UPI across all merchant touchpoints. This includes scanning any UPI QR code, shopping online, or paying for recharges, bill payments, and bookings on the Paytm app. The facility offers up to 30 days of short-term credit, giving individuals the flexibility to spend instantly and repay the following month. It makes everyday payments smarter, faster, and more reliable. The service is currently being rolled out to a selected base, identified through spend behaviour, and will be expanded to more consumers in the coming period.

 

The service leverages Paytm's technology strength in secure, real-time payments. It gives consumers the flexibility to manage liquidity without disrupting daily expenses, while merchants benefit from universal acceptance and assured instant settlement through the familiar UPI payment flow.

Sep 17 2025

