Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Sensex, Nifty edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The domestic equity indices trade with minor gains in early trade, supported by optimism around ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States, which the government described as positive and forward-looking. Investor sentiment was further boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce an interest rate cut later in the day.

The Nifty traded near the 25,300 level. IT, media and realty shares advanced while pharma and metal shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 199.35 points or 0.24% to 82,580.66. The Nifty 50 index rose 65.65 points or 0.26% to 25,299.30.

 

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.70%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,389 shares rose and 702 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 308.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,518.73 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 September 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Lupin fell 1.39% after the company announced that the USFDA has concluded its inspection at the Nagpur facility with six observations. The inspection was conducted from September 8 to 16.

Avantel rallied 4.23% after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 9.92 crore for the supply of Satcom products from Garden Reach Shipbuilders.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.15% to 6.480 from the previous close of 6.491.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.8350 compared with its close of 88.0900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.23% to Rs 109,901.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 97.19.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.05% to 4.026.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 13 cents or 0.19% to $68.34 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street declined as investors awaited the key monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserves two-day meeting, where it is expected to cut interest rates.

Japans exports dropped 0.1% year on year in August, government data showed. The latest reading compares with the 2.6% decline in exports in the previous month.

Meanwhile, Singapores non-oil domestic exports plunged 11.3% in August year over year, according to government data Wednesday. It followed a revised 4.7% decline in July. The latest reading was dragged by falling demand in specialised machinery, food preparations and petrochemicals.

Overnight stateside, U.S. stocks were lower as investors took some profits ahead of the Fed outcome.

The S&P 500 traded 0.13% lower to close at 6606.76, after hitting a fresh record earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.07% to finish the session at 22,333.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 125.55 points, or 0.27%, to close at 45,757.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

