Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 2.46%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 10.31% over last one month compared to 9.51% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.29% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 2.46% today to trade at Rs 1885.25. The BSE Realty index is up 0.57% to quote at 8878.75. The index is up 9.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 0.76% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 92.6 % over last one year compared to the 28.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.