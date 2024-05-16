Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 34.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 9454.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 28.31% to Rs 2713.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2114.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 38562.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35697.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jindal Stainless declined 34.61% to Rs 500.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 765.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 9454.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9765.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.