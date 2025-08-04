Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prima Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prima Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 29.19% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net Loss of Prima Industries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.19% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.081.61 29 OPM %-2.401.24 -PBDT-0.050.03 PL PBT-0.12-0.13 8 NP-0.12-0.13 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

