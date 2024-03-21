Pritish Nandy Communications produces new Amazon Original series 'Ziddi Girls'

The series captures the magic of being young and idealistic, unsure and brave as a bunch of young GenZ freshers enter a reputed Delhi college, hoping to cope with both their dreams and adulthood.

The powerful coming of age drama has been created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, who won an International Emmy nomination for their successful show Four More Shots Please!. It is directed by Shonali Bose with Neha Sharma and Vasant Nath, who researched and wrote the Series. Ziddi Girls also features actors like Simran, Revathi, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu and Lillete Dubey in key roles.

Pritish Nandy Communications announced a new Amazon Original called 'Ziddi Girls' produced by the company to soon appear on the streaming site.