Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pritish Nandy Communications produces new Amazon Original series 'Ziddi Girls'

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Pritish Nandy Communications announced a new Amazon Original called 'Ziddi Girls' produced by the company to soon appear on the streaming site.
The series captures the magic of being young and idealistic, unsure and brave as a bunch of young GenZ freshers enter a reputed Delhi college, hoping to cope with both their dreams and adulthood.
The powerful coming of age drama has been created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, who won an International Emmy nomination for their successful show Four More Shots Please!. It is directed by Shonali Bose with Neha Sharma and Vasant Nath, who researched and wrote the Series. Ziddi Girls also features actors like Simran, Revathi, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu and Lillete Dubey in key roles.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BF Utilities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Novartis India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

"Indian Govt should recognize Bengali as Classical Language" - Dr Parimal Kanti Mondal, Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation

Nifty below 21,700; Media shares under pressure

Rategain Travel Technologies partners with Brightline Trains

NHPC board to mull raising debt on 27 March'24

Krystal Integrated Services, JSW Infrastructure, NHPC, Jupiter Wagons in focus

US Wall Street rallies to records

Firm opening on the cards on buoyant global cues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon