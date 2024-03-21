Sensex (    %)
                             
Krystal Integrated Services, JSW Infrastructure, NHPC, Jupiter Wagons in focus

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Krystal Integrated Services: Shares of the company will debut on the bourses today, 21 March 2024. The final issue price is Rs. 715 per share.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company announced solar water pumping system order under the PM-KUSUM scheme for Haryana. The latest order, sanctioned by the New & Renewable Energy Department Haryana and HAREDA includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 7.5 HP DC; 10 HP AC and 10 HP DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems which are worth over Rs. 9 crores.
JSW Infrastructure: The company has achieved a milestone of total cargo handled on consolidated basis crossing 100 MMT (as on date).
NHPC: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 27 March 2024 to consider the proposal for raising of debt during financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Jupiter Wagons: The company announced acquisition of Bonatrans India Private Limited (BIPL) for a sum of Rs. 271 crore. BIPL, situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, stands as a distinguished manufacturer of rolling stock wheelsets.
Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company has now opened a sales depot at Kannur, Kerala. This will be the company's 110th sales depot across the country.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

