Prospect Commodities inks multi-year deal with Africa Negoce Industries

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Prospect Commodities has signed a MOU with Africa Negoce Industries (ANI). The total trade value of this MOU exceeds $4 million and is set to span until March 25, aiming to fortify the supply chain of raw cashew nuts and cashew husk/pellet.
The specifics of the contract entail the following commitments: h
3000 Metric Tons of Raw Cashew Nuts: To receive this quantity until March 2025. h
5000 Metric Tons of Cashew Husk/Pellet: To receive this quantity within the same timeframe
First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

