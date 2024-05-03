Business Standard
Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 172.27 crore
Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 55.42% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 172.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 117.74% to Rs 45.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 684.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales172.27181.18 -5 684.36796.87 -14 OPM %7.435.10 -9.093.91 - PBDT13.518.74 55 65.2732.09 103 PBT12.257.75 58 60.5827.93 117 NP8.755.63 55 45.2920.80 118
First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

