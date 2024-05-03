USFDA completes inspection of Eugia Pharma Specialities' Unit II

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-II, a Formulation manufacturing
facility, of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan, from 25 April to 03 May 2024.
The inspection closed with 7 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:20 PM IST