USFDA completes inspection of Eugia Pharma Specialities' Unit II

The inspection closed with 7 observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time.

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-II, a Formulation manufacturing facility, of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan, from 25 April to 03 May 2024.