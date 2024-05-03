Business Standard
Asian Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 313.84% to Rs 118.73 crore
Net profit of Asian Energy Services reported to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 313.84% to Rs 118.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 177.45% to Rs 305.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales118.7328.69 314 305.06109.95 177 OPM %20.70-11.33 -13.71-17.07 - PBDT25.23-2.08 LP 47.55-16.52 LP PBT20.90-6.70 LP 30.53-38.49 LP NP14.57-6.55 LP 25.47-44.36 LP
First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

