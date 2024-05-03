Asian Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 313.84% to Rs 118.73 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 25.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 177.45% to Rs 305.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Asian Energy Services reported to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 313.84% to Rs 118.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.118.7328.69305.06109.9520.70-11.3313.71-17.0725.23-2.0847.55-16.5220.90-6.7030.53-38.4914.57-6.5525.47-44.36