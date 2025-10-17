Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 58.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 702.87 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 58.22% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 702.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 585.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales702.87585.97 20 OPM %7.106.42 -PBDT42.0431.59 33 PBT22.3913.66 64 NP16.1710.22 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

