PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 58.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 702.87 croreNet profit of PSP Projects rose 58.22% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 702.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 585.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales702.87585.97 20 OPM %7.106.42 -PBDT42.0431.59 33 PBT22.3913.66 64 NP16.1710.22 58
