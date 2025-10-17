PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 50.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 2163.57 croreNet profit of PCBL Chemical declined 50.12% to Rs 61.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 2163.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2163.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2163.572163.20 0 OPM %12.3016.80 -PBDT171.06250.24 -32 PBT78.28163.83 -52 NP61.54123.37 -50
