Atul consolidated net profit rises 31.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 1551.85 croreNet profit of Atul rose 31.01% to Rs 179.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 1551.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1392.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1551.851392.83 11 OPM %17.2417.43 -PBDT312.28268.51 16 PBT231.28190.97 21 NP179.24136.81 31
