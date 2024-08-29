PTC Industries launches QIP; floor price at Rs 13,894.42 /share

PTC Industries informed that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 13,894.42 per share.

The floor price of Rs 13,894.42 is at a premium of 6.37% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 14,779.90 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

PTC Industries is a leading manufacturer of metal components for critical and super critical applications. The companys shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.