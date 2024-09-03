TCS expands partnership with Google Cloud to launch AI-powered cybersecurity solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to offer two new cybersecurity solutions for customers. TCS joined hands with Google Cloud to offer two solutionsTCS Managed Detection and Response solution and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation solution Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp These solutions will enhance threat detection and response capabilities of businesses, even in non-cloud environments and will help TCS customers create forward-looking and secure businesses, said the company. This partnership aims to strengthen cyber resilience for enterprises across industries and empower them with domain-focused innovation with cuttingedge technologies from TCS and Google Cloud.

The TCS managed detection and response (MDR) solution, powered by Google Security Operations platform, will enable security teams to reduce the time required to detect, and respond to threats. It combines the hyperscalers advanced threat detection capabilities with TCS contextual knowledge to enable continuous security monitoring and round-the-clock response.

The TCS Secure Cloud Foundation leverages capabilities from Google Clouds security solutions to strengthen cloud security posture and governance across single, multi, and hybrid cloud environments by embedding security and compliance guardrails throughout the DevSecOps lifecycle. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation, the solution continuously monitors risks, identifies deviations, and recommends remedial actions.

TCS has already deployed both solutions successfully for several of its clients. For example, the Secure Cloud Foundation solution has assisted a global bank headquartered in Germany in automating, identifying, and deploying over 800 build-time and runtime security policies, ensuring adherence to regulatory compliance requirements, the company stated in the press release.

In a partnership spanning a decade, TCS and Google Cloud have helped global enterprises transform their businesses with the power of cloud. This new phase of the partnership will focus on leveraging Google Clouds AI-powered security portfolio across threat intelligence, security operations and cloud security. TCS and Google Cloud will help clients secure their cloud transformation journeys by offering tailored solutions at a global scale, along with local expertise to adhere to regulatory compliance.

Peter Bailey, vice president and general manager of security operations, Google Cloud, said, TCS and Google Cloud have partnered for many years to help customers harness the power of the cloud and AI to grow and transform their business. The integration of Google Security Operations into TCS MDR and Secure Cloud Foundation solutions is a natural evolution of this partnership; enabling TCS and their customers to leverage Google SecOps planet-level scalability, searchability, integrated and AI-assisted investigation and response workflows, and applied Mandiant Threat Intelligence. Together, we can help customer organizations dramatically improve their security posture and ability to respond to threats in real time.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The IT major's consolidated net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 12,434 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 2.25% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 62,613 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services shed 0.10% to Rs 4,516.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News