PTC Industries Q3 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 14 cr

PTC Industrie's consolidated net profit surged 76.24% to Rs 14.24 crore on 20.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 66.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 19.07 crore, up 83.19% from Rs 10.41 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Exceptional loss stood at Rs 4.40 crore in Q3 FY25.
Total expenses rose 19.28% to Rs 58.03 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 21.05 crore (up 134.93% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 10.87 crore (up 40.08% YoY).
PTC Industries manufactures high-quality, high-precision metal components for various critical and supercritical applications.
Shares of PTC Industries slipped 5.15% to close at Rs 13,098.90 on Friday, 14 February 2025.
