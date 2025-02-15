Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL Q3 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 311 crore

RVNL Q3 PAT slides 13% YoY to Rs 311 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations decreased 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 412.90 crore in Q3 FY25, down 10.73% as against Rs 462.55 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

The companys total expenses fell 2.27% to Rs 4,480.08 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 4,584.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit dropped 24.96% to Rs 822.41 on 11.06% decrease in revenue to Rs 13,496.14 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

 

Also Read

Ranveer Allahbadia

Cops find Ranveer Allahbadia's Mumbai flat locked, summon him again

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Planes with deportees landing in Amritsar: Bid to defame Punjab', asks CM

car accident, road accident

LIVE News: 10 devotees killed as car collides with bus en route to Mahakumbh

FIH Hockey Pro League

FIH Hockey Pro League India women's full schedule, live time and streaming

Kotambi Stadium pitch report

WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) tumbled 5% to settle at Rs 360 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RDB Real Estate Construction standalone net profit rises 1228.57% in the December 2024 quarter

RDB Real Estate Construction standalone net profit rises 1228.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing standalone net profit rises 6200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing standalone net profit rises 6200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit declines 30.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon