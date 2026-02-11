Pushpsons Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 30.97% to Rs 0.78 crorePushpsons Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.97% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.781.13 -31 OPM %-5.1313.27 -PBDT00.18 -100 PBT00.16 -100 NP00.16 -100
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST