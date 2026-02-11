Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 15.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 15.97% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.3519.5713.7910.122.702.381.831.641.001.19

