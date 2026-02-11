Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 15.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 15.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 15.97% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.3519.57 -6 OPM %13.7910.12 -PBDT2.702.38 13 PBT1.831.64 12 NP1.001.19 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

