Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical secures Rs 26-cr order from Power Grid

Quality Power Electrical secures Rs 26-cr order from Power Grid

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipments said it has secured an order worth Rs 26 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply of 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV oil-cooled current transformers (CTs).

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially. Total revenue was Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

 

Shares of Quality Power Electrical Equipments slipped 2.20% to Rs 781.95 on 21 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV completes USFDA inspection

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV completes USFDA inspection

Authum Investment & Infrastructure completes acquisition of BIC Cello

Authum Investment & Infrastructure completes acquisition of BIC Cello

HUDCO signs MoU with IDFC Foundation

HUDCO signs MoU with IDFC Foundation

AdaniConneX acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for Rs 231.34 cr

AdaniConneX acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for Rs 231.34 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon