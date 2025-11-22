Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO signs MoU with IDFC Foundation

HUDCO signs MoU with IDFC Foundation

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

To collaborate on capacity development initiatives for urban India

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDFC Foundation, New Delhi, on 21 November 2025. Through this non-binding MoU, parties intend to collaborate on capacity development initiatives for the urban sector in India. The collaboration aims at strengthening technical, financial, and leadership capacities across urban institutions, provide training and technical support for the implementation of national urban programmes/ schemes and HUDCO''s Urban Invest Window (UiWIN). Further, the activities implemented by the parties shall engage wide range of the stakeholders including government and implementing agencies, academic & training Institutions and private sector & civil society.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AdaniConneX acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for Rs 231.34 cr

AdaniConneX acquires Trade Castle Tech Park for Rs 231.34 cr

H.G. Infra-Kalpataru JV bags Rs 1,415-cr Thane Metro viaduct contract

H.G. Infra-Kalpataru JV bags Rs 1,415-cr Thane Metro viaduct contract

SEBI pushes for REIT inclusion in equity indices

SEBI pushes for REIT inclusion in equity indices

AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon