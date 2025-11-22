Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV completes USFDA inspection

This facility is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage and distribution of sterile injectables, oral tablets and Capsules, and is supplying to US, Europe and other markets across the globe. The US sales of products manufactured at this plant was less than 1% of the total business of the company for the first half year of FY25-26 and less than 5% of the total business of the company for FY24-25.
The Unit is approved by major regulators like EMA, Europe; Health Canada, Anvisa, Brazil and TGA, Australia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content