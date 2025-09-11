Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Falls 1.48%

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Falls 1.48%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 17.22% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd lost 1.48% today to trade at Rs 333.6. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.46% to quote at 35407.81. The index is up 4.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.11% and Wipro Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 17.86 % over last one year compared to the 0.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 17.22% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3401 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34925 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 825.9 on 11 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 07 May 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GAIL (India) Ltd Spurts 2.04%

GAIL (India) Ltd Spurts 2.04%

Highway Infrastructure to take over operations of toll fee plaza on Delhi- Vadodara Greenfield Expressway

Highway Infrastructure to take over operations of toll fee plaza on Delhi- Vadodara Greenfield Expressway

Highway Infrastructure to take over operations of Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh

Highway Infrastructure to take over operations of Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh

Sasken Technologies CTO Girish B V S resigns

Sasken Technologies CTO Girish B V S resigns

Swelect Energy rises after appointing Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as MD & CEO

Swelect Energy rises after appointing Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as MD & CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal UpdatesWho is Larry EllisonApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon