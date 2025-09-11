GAIL (India) Ltd Spurts 2.04%

GAIL (India) Ltd has added 1.81% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX
GAIL (India) Ltd rose 2.04% today to trade at Rs 177.5. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.66% to quote at 26105.93. The index is down 0.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased 1.82% and Oil India Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 14.01 % over last one year compared to the 0.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
GAIL (India) Ltd has added 1.81% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 245.1 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 150.6 on 04 Mar 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content