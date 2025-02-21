Friday, February 21, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.58%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 2.58%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Auto index ended down 2.58% at 21505.9 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slipped 5.99%, TVS Motor Company Ltd shed 3.90% and Exide Industries Ltd fell 2.57%. The Nifty Auto index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 2.60% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.92% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.51% to close at 22795.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.56% to close at 75311.06 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty decline for 4th day; auto shares tumble

Sensex, Nifty decline for 4th day; auto shares tumble

Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Oxyzo Financial Services standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 31.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 31.67% in the December 2024 quarter

INR settles lower amid negative cues from local equities

INR settles lower amid negative cues from local equities

Pfizer partners with Mylan for marketing of Ativan and Pacitane

Pfizer partners with Mylan for marketing of Ativan and Pacitane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUEFA Champions LeagueOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon