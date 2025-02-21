Friday, February 21, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer partners with Mylan for Marketing of Ativan and Pacitane

Pfizer partners with Mylan for Marketing of Ativan and Pacitane

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Pfizer has announced that it has entered into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for the marketing and sale of two of its brands, Ativan and Pacitane.

The agreement is for a period of five years and applies within the territory of India.

Mylan has a strong presence in the Central Nervous System (CNS) therapy area, supported by skilled resources that engage with super specialists such as neurologists and psychiatrists. This collaboration with Mylan will enhance the distribution and in-clinic presence of Pfizers products.

Pfizer is involved in the manufacturing, marketing, trading, and export of pharmaceutical products.

The pharma company's net profit rose 2.8% to Rs 127.60 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 124.11 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations shed 0.4% year on year to Rs 537.99 crore during the quarter.

 

Shares of Pfizer shed 0.41% to Rs 4,095.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

One MobiKwik to acquire 3.39% stake in Blostem Fintech

One MobiKwik to acquire 3.39% stake in Blostem Fintech

Religare Enterprises surges after Burman Family secures majority control

Religare Enterprises surges after Burman Family secures majority control

FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Maharashtra Scooters Board approves closure of Satara factory

Maharashtra Scooters Board approves closure of Satara factory

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon