Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 1.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 1.27%

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed down 1.27% at 25909 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped 2.78%, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slipped 2.14% and TVS Motor Company Ltd fell 2.10%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 57.00% over last one year compared to the 26.04% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.17% and Nifty India Consumption index has slid 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.34% to close at 24971.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.39% to close at 81501.36 today.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

