Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 1.67% at 38299.95 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 3.61%, Persistent Systems Ltd added 2.69% and Mphasis Ltd gained 2.63%. The Nifty IT index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 7.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.14% and Nifty Media index gained 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.00% to close at 25104.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.06% to close at 82391.72 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends near flatline; IT shares in demand

Nifty ends near flatline; IT shares in demand

Mahindra & Mahindra boosts stake in MMFSL via rights issue participation

Mahindra & Mahindra boosts stake in MMFSL via rights issue participation

HCL Technologies launches managed SSE solution with Cisco

HCL Technologies launches managed SSE solution with Cisco

Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Dabhasa API facility

Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Dabhasa API facility

Commerce Minister urges Swiss companies to see India as a Strategic Hub for Manufacturing, Talent, and Innovation

Commerce Minister urges Swiss companies to see India as a Strategic Hub for Manufacturing, Talent, and Innovation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon