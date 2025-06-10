HCL Technologies launches managed SSE solution with Cisco

Secure Service Edge (SSE) is a cloud-based security framework that combines networking and security functions to provide safe and efficient access to applications and data.
HCLTech's managed SSE solution brings together Cisco's advanced Secure Access technology and HCLTech's 360o managed services to ensure better business connectivity and protection. It provides an agile, scalable service model with AI assistance to improve enterprise efficiency, boost innovation and reduce complexity. The solution secures remote and hybrid work environments, protects corporate resources from cyberattacks and data loss, protects the use of AI applications and unifies various security functions into one cloud service.
HCLTech's Cyber Security Fusion Centers support this solution with an AI/ML-based security analytics platform.
"With the launch of this solution, we are simplifying security adoption for enterprises. Leveraging HCLTech's experience in implementing and integrating this technology, we enable clients to navigate their security transformation and help proactively respond to cyber threats, said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.
